Cryptonex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003027 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00190997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01055406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

