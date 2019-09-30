Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.61 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $37.08 million and $65,741.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.05412983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

