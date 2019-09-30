Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. 61,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,729. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Crown Crafts by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

