CrowdWiz Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $28,003.00 and $6.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007405 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000613 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

