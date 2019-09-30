Critical Analysis: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) vs. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $198.99 million 3.97 $61.44 million N/A N/A First Bank $76.19 million 2.48 $17.59 million N/A N/A

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Volatility & Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.19% 12.19% 1.20% First Bank 20.06% 8.10% 0.91%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats First Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 148 banking offices and 161 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.