Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,083,000 after buying an additional 4,023,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,923,000 after buying an additional 243,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,871,000 after buying an additional 292,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,669,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,056,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,855,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,530. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Credicorp has a one year low of $199.83 and a one year high of $252.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.42.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

