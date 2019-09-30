Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 26260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $576.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

