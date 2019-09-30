Craig Hallum Analysts Give II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) a $53.00 Price Target

Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIVI. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.36.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,064. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2,427.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 832,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 248.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 714,597 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 321.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $9,344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 4,866.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 201,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.