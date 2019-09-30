Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.90.
Shares of INCY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,682. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $9,094,694 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.