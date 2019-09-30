Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,682. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $9,094,694 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

