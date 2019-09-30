Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given a $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.90.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,114. Coupa Software has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $156.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -193.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $35,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $35,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $336,363.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,807.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,054 shares of company stock worth $42,212,802 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

