Couchain (COU) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,460.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Couchain has a total market cap of $13,460.00 and $21,775.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

