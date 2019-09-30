Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,825. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.50. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $412.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 242,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $1,677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 182,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

