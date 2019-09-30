Contrasting PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.16 million 0.16 $1.23 million $0.29 9.17 Uxin $483.08 million 1.53 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.74

PFSweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -1.98, indicating that its share price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PFSweb and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uxin 0 1 2 0 2.67

PFSweb currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.36%. Uxin has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 205.44%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 0.15% 10.54% 2.67% Uxin -45.09% -65.85% -20.43%

Summary

PFSweb beats Uxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

