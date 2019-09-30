Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CWCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,237. The firm has a market cap of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.