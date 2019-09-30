Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

CEIX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. 20,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Consol Energy has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

