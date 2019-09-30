Consensus Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Consensus has a total market cap of $945,713.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00141603 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,256.01 or 1.00139429 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,746,783,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,336,783,209 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

