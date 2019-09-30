Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) VP Sells $1,397,333.99 in Stock

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. 172,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

