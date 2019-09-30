Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) VP Sells $1,397,333.99 in Stock

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. 172,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
About Comtech Telecomm.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.
Featured Story: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.