Comparing Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Furniture N/A 21.15% 20.48% Dorel Industries -16.60% 4.93% 1.72%

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Dorel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Furniture $45.18 million 0.18 -$1.44 million N/A N/A Dorel Industries $2.62 billion 0.08 -$444.34 million N/A N/A

Stanley Furniture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Stanley Furniture does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stanley Furniture and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stanley Furniture beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Cosmo Living, Novagratz, Little Seeds, Baby Relax, Cosco Home & Office, and Alphason. This Dorel Juvenile segment offers designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and retails children's accessories, such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids primarily under the Maxi-Cosi, Quinny, Tiny Love, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco, Mother's Choice, Disney, and Infanti brands. The company's Dorel Sports segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes recreational and leisure products and accessories, including bicycles, children's electric ride-ons, jogging strollers, electric bikes and bicycle trailers, scooters, and other recreational products. This segment markets its products primarily under the Cannondale, Mongoose, Schwinn, Charge, KidTrax, Fabric, Guru, Caloi, IronHorse, and GT brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods chains. It also owns and operates 100 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe and Australia. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

