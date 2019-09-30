ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,135.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00853988 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,555,867,865 coins and its circulating supply is 11,514,826,038 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

