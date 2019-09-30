Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,436,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,699. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

