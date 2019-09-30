Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Colfax by 6.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in Colfax by 2.3% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 9.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

