Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), approximately 7,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.40 million and a P/E ratio of 73.67.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.