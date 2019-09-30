Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $302.85. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.96 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $413.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

COKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.