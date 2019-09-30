Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,442.40

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,442.40 and traded as high as $2,465.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,450.00, with a volume of 11,301 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,396 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,442.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of $736.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

