China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Shares of China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 19859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $463.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

Get China Gold International Resrcs alerts:

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.