China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $19.41. China Fund shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 561 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Get China Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Fund were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.