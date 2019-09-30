Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 300,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,535.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter worth about $2,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

