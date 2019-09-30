Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition
