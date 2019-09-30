Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

