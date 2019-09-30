Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Short Interest Update

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

CSBR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of 556.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Champions Oncology by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

