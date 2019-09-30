CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

