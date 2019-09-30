Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUN. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.11.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

