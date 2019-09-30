Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) has been given a $53.00 price target by research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.71. 4,733,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,811. Carnival has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

