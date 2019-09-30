CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Trading Up 7.1%

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s share price was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 223,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 413,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 target price on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

