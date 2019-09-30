Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 644,348 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 330,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPST shares. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.38% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

