Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE:CSU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

