Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Set at $328.00 by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given a $328.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $15.15 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.
CP traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 358,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,396. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.