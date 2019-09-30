Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Set at $328.00 by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given a $328.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

CP traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 358,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,396. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

