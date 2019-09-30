Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,514. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,367,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 275,537 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,934,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

