Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) a $62.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,019. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

