CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) received a $24.00 price target from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 357,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,349. The firm has a market cap of $394.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.