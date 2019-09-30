Buckingham Research Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.73 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

