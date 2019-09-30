Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,749,000 after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 151,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,413. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

