Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) PT at €16.71

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.71 ($19.43).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FRA DTE traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.39 ($17.90). The company had a trading volume of 6,757,686 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.08.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

