Brokerages Set Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) PT at $18.33

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

BITA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,302,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 589,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.28). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $406.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Bitauto’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitauto will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

