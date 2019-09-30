Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of NBR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 33.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 311,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

