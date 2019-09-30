Brokerages Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post sales of $161.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.03 million and the highest is $166.45 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $137.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $626.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.83 million to $628.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.54 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $767.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 168,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after buying an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 220,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.