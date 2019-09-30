Brokerages Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Neogen stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,008. Neogen has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,484 shares in the company, valued at $39,424,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,198 shares of company stock worth $8,212,139 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,860,000 after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,721,000 after acquiring an additional 121,899 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,064,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

