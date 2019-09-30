Brokerages Anticipate Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Million

Analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report $1.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 million. Microvision posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year sales of $6.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 million to $6.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.95 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $42.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 10,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,952. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

