Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given a $322.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Broadcom to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.06.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,063. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,577,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

