Bread Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and $167,536.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01059816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

