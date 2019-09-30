BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) a $1.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPVD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPVD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.06. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,120,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

